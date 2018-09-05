Age Groups Leading to Success or Failure After Smoking Ban

The Arlington smoking ban has had a serious impact on several small businesses. One longtime owner just had to sell her bar after 31 years. But others are finding ways to profit from the change, and age seems to be the deciding factor in how the ordinance is impacting business. (Published 12 minutes ago)

The Arlington smoking ban has had a serious impact on several small businesses. One longtime owner just had to sell her bar after 31 years. But others are finding ways to profit from the change, and age seems to be the deciding factor in how the ordinance is impacting business.

Pearl's Cherokee Lounge is built on longtime regulars who were used to having a smoke with their happy hour beer. Now that they can't, business has taken a nose dive.

"If you come in this bar, you're going to know everybody that's sitting there and that's what I love about it," said Marie Williams.

It’s been her greatest joy.

"On 9/1/87, I walked in the bar, kissed the floor and thanked God for what was going to happen," Williams said.

But exactly 31 years later, she's now handing over the keys.

"Sad, sad. Good run," she said.

This past weekend, Williams sold Pearl's Cherokee Lounge to her grandson. He'll carry on the tradition, but she's not leaving on her terms. Business is hurting.

"About a 35 percent down-tick in business revenues," said Williams’ son Michael Booher.

That’s after the city passed a smoking ban in bars and restaurants.

Pearl’s Cherokee hosts an old-school, dive bar crowd and nearly everyone's a smoker.

"It hurt horribly, horribly bad because they left and went to where they could smoke," Williams said.

It's the same story at other dive bars with the same demographics. Plaza Pub is losing about a thousand dollars a week post-smoking ban.

While the Hideaway Club dropped from a monthly revenue of $35,000, to $22,000. Owners there are looking to sell.

But it's not true everywhere.

"Honestly our business has been doing fantastic ever since we went non-smoking," said Kevin Deweber, General Manager of Caves Lounge.

The west Division bar caters to a younger crowd at night, from nearby UT Arlington.

"They're coming from cities that have had smoking bans for years already," Deweber said.

They also invested early in a huge outdoor patio, giving options for both smokers and those who were turned off by the persistent smell.

"They couldn't stand it and now they're starting to come back," said Deweber.

It’s a tale of two age groups, bringing different results to the bottom line.

Williams is hoping her grandson will have a better shot at reviving Pearl’s Cherokee, by bringing in those younger crowds who prefer the smoking ban.

