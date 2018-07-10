Afternoon Storms Wreak Havoc on North Texas

The storms that rumbled through North Texas Tuesday afternoon were fast-moving but packed a powerful punch, knocking out power to some neighborhoods and possibly sparking at least one house fire.

The rain made driving difficult right before rush hour, limiting visibility to near zero.

In Bedford, firefighters are investigating lightning as the possible cause of a house fire on Oak Meadow Court.

The two people inside got out safely, but they'll have to find another place to stay.

Storm Moves into Downtown Dallas

Storms moved across North Texas on Tuesday afternoon. This is the view from the NBC 5 skycam on top of the Omni Hotel in Downtown Dallas, which had the perfect view as the storm moved in from the west. (Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018)

In University Park, a small car was no match for a big tree that snapped on Lomo Alto Drive. A power line fell too. Remarkably, nobody was injured.

In Euless, an even larger tree that survived countless storms toppled on a fence, and barely missed damaging a nearby house.

At DFW International Airport, planes lined up to take off until after the storm rumbled past. A photo posted on social media showed the delay from the tarmac.

As fast as it arrived, it headed on out, leaving North Texas with a much-needed soaking. Recent rainfall levels remain below normal.