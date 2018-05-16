Margaret King, inset, will be laid to rest May 16, 2018 at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. An effort to find King's next of kin has been underway since September 2017.

At least 100 people showed up at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery on Wednesday for the funeral service of Margaret Rosa King.

"We had absolutely no idea that all of North Texas was going to be here this morning to honor this woman's service," said Rick Crab, a Ride Captain with the Patriot Guard Riders.

King, 67, was a graduate student and employee at the University of North Texas. She collapsed on campus in September and died.

"She loved her work, and it didn't matter what she was doing she wanted to do the best in everything she did," said Gregory Forte, King’s supervisor at UNT.

UNT searched for King’s family for months, and eventually decided to move forward with their own funeral.

However, King’s niece, Cherrie Robinson, showed up just in time for King’s service.

Robinson found out about her aunt’s passing the night before the funeral on social media.

"As I went to scroll, I noticed her eyes and I immediately knew, and as soon as I saw the picture and the name I had to contact my mother," she said.

Robinson flew in from Atlanta on Wednesday morning.

She said her family tried to find King for years, but lost touch after she left for the military.

"I never wanted to find her in death, but I'm glad at least I can see how much of an impact and how many people cared," Robinson said.

King received full military honors and her urn was stored in a columbarium at the cemetery.