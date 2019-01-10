After a Delay, TEXRail Begins Passenger Service

After a bit of a delay, North Texans can now ride the long-awaited TEXRail train between Terminal B at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Fort Worth's T&P Station.

The train service was delayed for several days while awaiting a final government inspection delayed by the government shut down and to fix a last-minute signal issue.

With those hurdles cleared, service along the 27-mile route began Thursday morning.

TEXRail is expected to serve more than 8,000 daily riders at nine stations by the end of the first year of operation. By 2035, nearly 14,000 people are expected to ride the system each day.

For the first few weeks of operation, rides on the train are free.

