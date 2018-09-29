After Raising Bag Fees, American Airlines Says In-Flight Drinks Will Cost More - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
After Raising Bag Fees, American Airlines Says In-Flight Drinks Will Cost More

The carrier raised its checked bag fees last week

By The Dallas Morning News and wire reports

Published 52 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News
    An American Airlines plane on the runway at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

    A week after American Airlines raised its checked bag fees, the world's largest carrier announced it will also hike the cost of beer, wine and spirits by $1.

    Starting Oct. 1, the cost of a beer for passengers in the main cabin will rise to $8, while the price of wine and other spirits will increase to $9, American Airlines said.

    "Over the last few years, we've continued to improve the selections available on board with more craft beer choices, premium liquor and new wines," American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said.

