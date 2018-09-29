An American Airlines plane on the runway at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A week after American Airlines raised its checked bag fees, the world's largest carrier announced it will also hike the cost of beer, wine and spirits by $1.

Starting Oct. 1, the cost of a beer for passengers in the main cabin will rise to $8, while the price of wine and other spirits will increase to $9, American Airlines said.

"Over the last few years, we've continued to improve the selections available on board with more craft beer choices, premium liquor and new wines," American Airlines spokesman Curtis Blessing said.

