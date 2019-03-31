A Plano family is thankful for the kindness of complete strangers, after losing a pet, struck and killed by a car Friday.

For the Navarro's, their 6-year-old Husky, Bohdi, was more than just a pet. He was family. The dog got loose Friday morning. Family members spent hours looking for him.

"We were driving up Hedgcoxe and I spotted his body," Manda Navarro said. "We stopped, but he was already gone."

Navarro said the driver who hit the dog never stopped. But she was shocked -- by those who pulled over on the busy Plano roadway. One man went and got a blanket, and covered the dog. A woman stopped -- just to give her a hug.

"It was so kind of her, and I needed that," Navarro said.

Navarro said in the day's confusion, she never learned the names of the two people who stopped to comfort her. But there were more.

A Plano police officer, who during their search told the Navarros he'd keep an eye out for Bohdi. After they found their dog, they told the officer what had happened.

The next day, that officer went to the Navarro's home, and without knocking, left a card, offering his condolences in a hand-written note, and said he wished he could have found their dog. They looked up video of the visit, captured on their doorbell camera. A seemingly simple gesture, which meant the world to a still-grieving family.

“He didn't have to do that," she said. "He could have just gone on his way but it just meant so much to us."

NBC 5 reached out to Plano police to see if the officer wanted to talk. He declined, not wanting to seek recognition for his kind deed.

Navarro said Bohdi was a rescue dog, who'd been with them since he was just a few weeks old.

"He was definitely part of our family," she said. "He was a weird dog and had a funny personality."

On a day of loss, the Navarros also gained something -- thanks to the kindness of three complete strangers.

"It meant everything to us," she said.