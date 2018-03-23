After Complaints, Denton Kids Help Bring School Lunch Change

Denton elementary school students will help usher in changes to the school lunch menu, after one student's complaint about school lunches was taken seriously by district officials. (Published 38 minutes ago)





Few things get a bad rap like school lunches. But when a Denton fifth grader complained to the district about the lunches served in her school, the district listened.

Students at Stephens Elementary School now have a voice in changing what's for lunch.

It seems these days, everyone is a critic. Even fifth graders.

“It's got like weird moist stuff right here,” said Evan Kinnaird, as he ate a chicken finger.

“I feel like this is more of a real consistency of chicken to me,” added Jaida Klimpel.

The two are part of a focus group at Stephens. Students were presented with several food choices – things which are currently served during school lunch and some which are not – and asked for their honest opinions.

Klimpel gets credit for the gathering. In late January, she sent a letter to Denton administrators, complaining about the how her schools lunches taste. Terms like “horrid” were used. She was surprised when Denton ISD school board president Mia Price quickly responded.

“I feel like it was a great accomplishment and a great idea to start all this,” said Klimpel.

Jaida helped gather other students for the focus group, which has now met three times. Friday was the first taste-teste.

“Sometimes I think school lunch does get a bad knock,” said Julie Zwahr, a Denton ISD spokesperson. Friday, she watched as the district brought in two food vendors for the meeting, serving several different types of chicken, as well as fruits and desserts. The district says strict USDA guidelines make culinary creativity in schools tough.

The foods the students like will become part of the district-wide lunch menu next year.

“The ultimate life lesson here is that when kids come to us with ideas, we're open and honest and want to listen to them," said Zwahr.

It’s proof that opinions do matter. Even if you're a fifth grader.

