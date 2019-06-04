After Car Wash Shooting, Police to Hold Community Safety Meeting in South Dallas Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
After Car Wash Shooting, Police to Hold Community Safety Meeting in South Dallas Thursday

    Jim's Car Wash in South Dallas on March 19, 2019.

    The Dallas Police Department is holding a community safety meeting after four people were shot, one fatally, at a car wash Sunday night

    The department is holding the South Dallas Community Safety Meeting this Thursday, June 6 at 6 p.m. inside the gym at the MLK Recreation Center at 2901 Pennsylvania Avenue, about two blocks away from the site of the shooting at Jim's Car Wash.

    The police hope to have a conversation with citizens on how the community and police can address safety concerns in the neighborhood.

    A 56-year-old woman is dead and four others wounded after a Sunday night gun battle at a South Dallas car wash, police say.

    Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall said Monday that both citizens and police must work together to bring about conflict resolution that does not involve violence.

    The meeting is expected to go until 8 p.m.

