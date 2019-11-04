Several cars were damaged when a crane collapsed onto the Elan City Lights Apartments and neighboring parking garage, residents have not been able to get to any of their vehicles or belongings since the collapse.

The vehicle recovery process at the Elan Lights apartment complex in Dallas is complete and building management says pick-up appointments should be booked ASAP.

A crane fell on the building in June, killing one person, injuring several others and forcing hundreds from their homes.

Vehicles trapped in the damaged building have now all been recovered and moved to storage where they can be claimed by their owners.

Apartment officials are urging people to schedule pick-up appointments as soon as they receive their notice.

Recovery teams are still working to photography and pack belongings from some apartment homes. Officials said they expect to begin transporting contents to storage next week.

Elan City Lights management sent the following letter to residents on Friday.

Dear Residents,

Despite weather delays, the vehicle recovery process wrapped up this morning on schedule. All recovered vehicles have now been transported to storage, where they can be reclaimed by their owners. Recovery teams have also made good progress photographing and packing the contents of recoverable apartments. They expect to begin transporting contents to secure storage next week.

Vehicle Reclaim Process

If you received notice that your vehicle is ready for pick up, we encourage you to schedule your appointment as soon as possible, as available appointments are filling up fast.

If your insurance company has paid you for the value of your vehicle, they may have the right to retrieve it. If you have personal belongings inside the vehicle, and the insurance company has not yet picked up the vehicle from the storage facility, you can make arrangements to retrieve these items by contacting us at eclcars@greystar.com. If the vehicle has already been picked up by your insurance company, you will need to contact them directly for further information on how to reclaim your belongings.

Apartment Contents Recovery Process

We are continuing to contact residents individually to update them on the status of their apartment and contents. For units that can be recovered, workers are following the same process that was used for the earlier phases of the project to document and pack resident belongings. As stated previously, we are planning to pack out all the remaining units that can be recovered before we begin transporting contents to the storage facility next week.

If you have questions, please contact the Elan City Lights team at 214-965-6018 or by email at elancitylights@greystar.com.

Sincerely,

Elan City Lights Apartments