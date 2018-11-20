'Affluenza' Mom Wants Trial Moved Out of Tarrant County - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
'Affluenza' Mom Wants Trial Moved Out of Tarrant County

Published 47 minutes ago

    Tarrant County Jail

    The mother of infamous "affluenza" teen Ethan Couch wants her trial moved.

    On Tuesday, Tonya Couch's attorneys told a judge she can't get a fair trial in Tarrant County because of media coverage.

    Couch faces money laundering and hindering apprehension charges for taking her son to Mexico when he was on probation for a drunk driving crash that killed four people.

    The judge did not make a decision Tuesday.

    A psychologist at Ethan's 2013 trial blamed "affluenza," or irresponsibly due to wealth, for deadly crash.

