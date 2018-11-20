'Affluenza' Mom Wants Trial Moved Out of Tarrant County

The mother of infamous "affluenza" teen Ethan Couch wants her trial moved.

On Tuesday, Tonya Couch's attorneys told a judge she can't get a fair trial in Tarrant County because of media coverage.

Couch faces money laundering and hindering apprehension charges for taking her son to Mexico when he was on probation for a drunk driving crash that killed four people.

The judge did not make a decision Tuesday.

A psychologist at Ethan's 2013 trial blamed "affluenza," or irresponsibly due to wealth, for deadly crash.