'Affluenza' Mom Tonya Couch Jailed After Failed Drug Test

Tonya Couch, the mother of "affluenza" teen Ethan Couch, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail again Monday after another failed drug test, according to court records.

It was the third time she has been jailed after a urinalysis tested positive for drug use, according to jail records.

Tonya Couch and her son were arrested in 2015 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where they fled after Ethan Couch appeared in a video appearing to be at a party with alcohol – a violation of his probation.

She is charged with money laundering and hindering apprehension of a fugitive.

Ethan Couch made national headlines in 2013 when he killed four people while driving drunk south of Fort Worth at the age of 16 and his attorney suggested he was a victim of “affluenza” – being so spoiled by wealthy parents that he didn’t know right from wrong.

Ethan Couch was sentenced to probation in juvenile court but ultimately sentenced as an adult to 720 days in jail.

Tonya Couch's attorney, Steve Gordon, had no immediate comment on her being jailed.

A note in her court file said simply, "Hold no bond per judge (positive UA)."