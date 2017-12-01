Several animal advocates and attorneys have stepped in to save a dog on the city's euthanasia list. A judge ordered "Lamb of God," also known as "Lamby," to be put down after she bit a child for the third time. (Published 7 minutes ago)

One of the most infamous dogs in Dallas remains at Dallas Animal Services, awaiting her fate.

"Lamb of God," also known as "Lamby," was to be euthanized this week after she bit a child. It's the third time it's happened, and a judge ordered she be euthanized.

After learning of the order, several animal advocates and attorneys have stepped in to save her.

"It's not this dog's fault that her owner doesn't have education and knowledge about legal proceedings. It's not her fault that he was forced to represent himself and didn't have the money to hire an attorney. She should get a fair shake just like anyone else," said Lee Jamison, president of Awwdoptable, Inc., an animal rescue organization.

Jamison has power-of-attorney for Lamby's owner, Sean Baugh.

Baugh and Lamby are well known to residents in downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum. Lamby can often be seen crammed into a small crate attached to Baugh's bicycle. The dog often wears human clothing like hats, sunglasses and scarves.

Baugh, who is homeless, charges people money to take pictures with Lamby. What he sees as a way to make a living, many people see as abuse.

Baugh has been the subject of a litany of Facebook posts accusing him of abuse, and residents have reported him to 311 and other city agencies numerous times. Jamison said the pictures may not tell the full story.

"As many pictures as there are of Sean 'abusing' this dog, which is what some people say, there are also pictures that citizens have taken of him snuggling this dog on the DART at the end of the day," Jamison said.

When Lamby was taken by DAS after the latest biting incident, Jamison's organization tagged her for rescue. But Lamby was designated as a dangerous dog and was ordered to be euthanized by a municipal court judge.

A criminal court judge issued a stay, giving Lamby a sort of temporary stay of execution, for now.

"There's no way the (municipal court) judge could have understood the magnitude of community support that this dog has," Jamison said. "There's no way this judge could have understood that this dog already had a rescue organization ready to get the dog."

Jamison, Baugh, and their attorneys will be back in court next week hoping Lamby can win a second lease on life.

"As Dallas Animal Services has repeatedly said, their goals were to get her to safety, that was huge thing," Jamison said. "They said she was behaving well so that would be a reasonable outcome."