Dallas Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Sunday night and later found a man dead inside the home, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Dallas firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1200 block of Daleview Avenue on Sunday night.

When crews arrived, they observed smoke coming from the back of the home.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, then found an adult man dead inside the home.

Investigators said no one else was inside the home at the time of the fire.

1 Dead Following Synagogue Shooting Near San Diego

Police have detained a suspect after a shooting at a synagogue in Poway, California, left one person dead. (Published Saturday, April 27, 2019)

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the Dallas County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.