Addison Office Building Evacuated Over Suspicious Package

The Spectrum building at 15301 Spectrum Drive in Addison was evacuated Monday, Jan. 28, after an employee found a suspicious package.

Addison police have evacuated a five-story office building after an employee found a suspicious package, police say.

Police said the employee who worked inside The Spectrum building opened a box, which was delivered sometime over the weekend, and noticed tubing and other items inside. The employee then notified police and everyone was evacuated.

The five story building is located at 15301 Spectrum Drive near the intersection of Arapaho and Quorum drives.

Bomb squads from the Dallas and Richardson police departments were called in to assist in the investigation; Dallas Fire-Rescue's hazmat team is also bringing a portable X-ray machine so they can get a better idea of what's inside the box.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.