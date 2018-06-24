Actor Stops Man from Opening Exit Door During Flight

In this June 16, 2018 file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Actor Michael Rapaport may have stopped an in-flight catastrophe while traveling on an American Airlines flight from Houston to Los Angeles Saturday morning.

The Fort Worth-based airline confirmed Sunday that a man tried to open an emergency exit door while the plane was in the air. However, American Airlines said it considered the incident a non-terroristic threat.

An airline spokesperson said the man, who was sitting in coach, got up to use the restroom. He was told to use the first-class lavatory, but instead walked up the aisle and tried to open an exit door.

A source close to the airline believed the man spoke little English and was confused.

The scary moment happened near Rapaport's first-class seat, where he was asleep, he said on his podcast, "I Am Rapaport: Stereo Podcast."

"I got up out of my seat, half sleeping, with my headphones in my ear, and I put my hand on his shoulder," Rapaport said. "I sort of pinned him against the seat. This is happening all in about 45 seconds."

The American Airlines spokesperson said the man who tried to open the door was allowed to continue flying on his connecting flight and no injuries were reported.