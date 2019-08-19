Activists Hold Vigil for Man Shot by DPS Troopers

A group of community activists called Guerilla Mainframe held a vigil Monday night for the man who was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper late Saturday. (Published 41 minutes ago)

A group of community activists called Guerilla Mainframe held a vigil Monday night for the man who was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper late Saturday.

State troopers said the man pulled a gun on them when he pulled into a driveway after a car chase.

The activists said the state troopers don't know the community, and it should be left to the community to fight crime in South Dallas.

State toopers arrived in South Dallas earlier this summer to help Dallas police fight crime. Violent crime is high, with 132 people killed in 2019, including a 9-year-old girl who police said was struck by gang-related gunfire.

Explaining the Yield Curve Inversion with Gummy Candy

A yield curve inversion has been a reliable predictor in a coming recession, but what exactly is a yield curve inversion? We explain... using gummy candy. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019)

Mayor Eric Johnson announced plans Monday to form a task force on safe communities.