Dallas police arrested activist and minister Dominique Alexander April 18 in connection with two allegations of family violence, officials said.

Community activist Dominique Alexander was arrested in Denton County Friday on a 2016 warrant for felony theft of property.

Alexander was arrested while at a hearing for the same case and is currently being held in the Denton County Jail.

The charge, for felony theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, was filed in May 2016. A warrant was issued in the case on April 24 and a motion was filed a day later. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.

Alexander was arrested in Dallas County last week, accused of two instances of family violence against his longtime girlfriend Keyaira Saunders, a fellow activist and candidate for the Dallas City Council.

Alexander co-founded the Next Generation Action Network with Saunders. On the group's Facebook page, they're described as a multi-cultural nonprofit working for social change and equality for all.