Community activist Dominique Alexander was arrested in Denton County Friday on a 2016 warrant for felony theft of property.
Alexander was arrested while at a hearing for the same case and is currently being held in the Denton County Jail.
The charge, for felony theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, was filed in May 2016. A warrant was issued in the case on April 24 and a motion was filed a day later. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.
Alexander was arrested in Dallas County last week, accused of two instances of family violence against his longtime girlfriend Keyaira Saunders, a fellow activist and candidate for the Dallas City Council.
Alexander co-founded the Next Generation Action Network with Saunders. On the group's Facebook page, they're described as a multi-cultural nonprofit working for social change and equality for all.