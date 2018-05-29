Active, Visible Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Garland - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Active, Visible Gas Leak Forces Evacuations in Garland

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A large gas main has ruptured under a street in Garland, with a visible vapor cloud forming above the leak.

    It happened Tuesday at about 11 a.m. in a neighborhood in the 1700 block of North Yale Drive, near Justice Lane.

    Police said four houses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.

    No injuries have been reported.

    A construction crew was working on the road when they struck a gas line, police said.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

