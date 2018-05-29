A large gas main has ruptured under a street in Garland, with a visible vapor cloud forming above the leak. (Published 10 minutes ago)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

UP NEXT

A large gas main has ruptured under a street in Garland, with a visible vapor cloud forming above the leak.

It happened Tuesday at about 11 a.m. in a neighborhood in the 1700 block of North Yale Drive, near Justice Lane.



Police said four houses in the area have been evacuated as a precaution.



No injuries have been reported.



A construction crew was working on the road when they struck a gas line, police said.



Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.