Accused Tarrant Child Molester Killed in Jail

One of the most notorious accused child molesters in Tarrant County history was killed in jail Wednesday, officials said.

Clinton Simpson, 76, died of blunt force injuries of the head which he received in the Lon Evans Corrections Center in downtown Fort Worth, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner said.

Simpson, of Keller, was arrested in 2007.

Twelve children accused him of molesting them at a miniature train station he operated at his home. He called it "Mr. Don's Whistle Stop."

David McClelland, chief of staff at the Tarrant County Sheriff's office, said Texas Rangers are investigating the homicide.

"There was another inmate involved," he said, declining to release further details.

Simpson was pronounced dead at John Peter Smith Hospital at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday, according to the medical examiner's website.

It was the first homicide in the Tarrant County jail in recent memory.

Simpson had been declared incompetent to stand trial and had spent years in state hospitals.

He was recently found to be competent and was returned to the Tarrant County Jail to stand trial, said Tarrant County District Attorney spokeswoman Sam Jordan.