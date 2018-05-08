Sarah Harrison, left, and Andrew Johnson, right are facing drug possession charges after an accidental SOS was sent from their vehicle requesting emergency services, police say.

Following up on a call for help from a driver, Arlington police officers ended up making a large drug bust early Monday morning.



Police said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Mitchell after someone in a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe accidentally pressed the vehicle's SOS button -- a button on the rear view mirror used to summon emergency services.



Officers located the vehicle and discovered the occupants were intoxicated, not in need of emergency services. The officers then reported smelling marijuana and spotted a glass pipe with burn residue in the car, leading to a search of the vehicle.







During the search officers discovered several large bags of marijuana as well as a cigarette box with a "crystal-like substance in small clear baggies."



The occupants, identified by police as 27-year-old Sarah Kathleen Harrison and 28-year-old Andrew Alden Johnson, also had a scale inside the vehicle.



Police said both Harrison and Johnson were charged with possession of a controlled substance and that Johnson was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.



It is not clear if they have obtained attorneys.