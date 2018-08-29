Lanes Back Open on Sam Rayburn Tollway After Crash

The northbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway are closed due to a crash in Plano. (Published 2 hours ago)

The northbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway are back open after a crash in Plano Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said a vehicle was traveling southbound when the driver lost control just before noon Wednesday. That vehicle made contact with a second vehicle and rolled and flipped into the northbound lanes.

The driver was ejected and emergency crews responded. The driver's condition is unknown.

Northbound lanes were closed for part of the afternoon and vehicles were only being allowed to pass the crash scene on the shoulder.