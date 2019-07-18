Accessibility Options for Fort Worth Botanic Gardens

In July the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will start charging entrance fees.

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden will begin charging for admission on July 19; $12 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, and $6 for children.

Fort Worth City Council wanted to ensure there were ways for residents to access the garden free of charge.

The second and fourth Mondays are free for the first and last hour the garden is open, making one half price Saturday morning a month, and free admission for children under 18 between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on school nights.

Passes will also be available for checkout at any Fort Worth Public Library location for cardholders, or also available online.

Library cardholders may begin reserving passes on July 17.

Other options include:

• Lone Star Card discounts (SNAP/WIC Card). Discounted annual family membership cost $30, or $2.50 per month. Includes reciprocal admission to other gardens. The Museums4All program allows family visits for $1 admission per adult member; children under 18 enter for free.

• MusePass. Free family passes available in Fort Worth Public Library branches, including the option to check them out electronically.

• Sponsored field trips. Sponsored third-grade field trips for FWISD schools. One free family pass would be included per student.

• Blue Star Program. Free admission to families of active military members Memorial Day through Labor Day.

• Community-based free family passes. Free family admission vouchers will be distributed to locations that specialize in meeting the needs of under-served populations.