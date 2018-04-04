Abused Puppy Leaves Lasting Legacy

Six years ago, four young men set a puppy on fire in Dallas. The dog was given the name Justice. With the help of veterinarians in DFW and at Texas A&M, volunteers from the group DFW Rescue Me tried to save Justice. But the 4-month-old lab-terrier mix did not survive. Jim Wenger of "DFW Rescue Me" was determined that Justice's death not be in vain. (Published Wednesday, April 4, 2018)

Six years ago, four young men set a puppy on fire in Dallas.

The dog was given the name Justice.

With the help of veterinarians in DFW and at Texas A&M, volunteers from the group DFW Rescue Me tried to save Justice. But the 4-month-old lab-terrier mix did not survive.

Jim Wenger of "DFW Rescue Me" was determined that Justice’s death not be in vain.

“It’s important that this not be forgotten,” Wenger said.

So, he created the Justice Fund, which helps pay for medical treatment for animals that have been the victims of severe abuse.

DFW Rescue Me has saved animals that have been shot, stabbed and hit by cars.

“We do a lot of very expensive surgeries with these dogs,” Wenger said.

Every dog that receives help from the Justice Fund is given the last name of Justice.

Since the death of the original Justice, there have been hundreds of Justice dogs, animals that have been rescued from almost certain death.

None of it could happen without generous supporters, who have donated more than $225,000 since the fund’s beginning.

Wenger says it’s a fitting way to honor Justice’s memory.

“We were not able to save him, but he was able to save other dogs.”

On Thursday, April 5, there is an event in Dallas that benefits the Justice Fund. It’s called Kibble & Cocktails.

DFW Rescue Me helps severely abused, neglected and abandoned dogs off the streets and help them find forever homes.

NBC 5 is a proud sponsor, and anchor Brian Curtis will once again be the emcee.

It’s a fun night of food, music and good people helping good dogs. If you’d like more information click here.