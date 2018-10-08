About 400 Garland Residents Without Power All Week

Garland Power & Light says about 400 residents could be without power until Friday, October 12. A series of transmission poles were broken by high winds Sunday afternoon.

GP&L crews are working around the clock to rebuild the transmission and distribution power lines.

While the neighborhoods without power have underground service to the individual homes, the lines that carry the power to the point that the service goes underground must be rebuilt. These lines are on Wynn Joyce Road from Larkin Lane to Bluffview Drive.

The damage includes 18 tall poles. Some shorter poles that carry only distribution wire in between the taller poles also need replacing.

During this extended power outage, GP&L offers the following advice: