About 400 Garland Residents Without Power All Week

Garland Power & Light says about 400 residents could be without power until Friday, October 12. A series of transmission poles were broken by high winds Sunday afternoon.
GP&L crews are working around the clock to rebuild the transmission and distribution power lines.
While the neighborhoods without power have underground service to the individual homes, the lines that carry the power to the point that the service goes underground must be rebuilt. These lines are on Wynn Joyce Road from Larkin Lane to Bluffview Drive.
The damage includes 18 tall poles. Some shorter poles that carry only distribution wire in between the taller poles also need replacing.
During this extended power outage, GP&L offers the following advice:
- Use an ice chest to keep perishable foods and medication cold. Monitor the temperature with a thermometer.
- A full, closed freezer will hold its temperature for about 48 hours.
- To prevent carbon monoxide exposure, only use portable generators outside in well-ventilated areas, never inside a home or garage.
- Do not connect a generator directly to household wiring. Instead connect it directly to what you are powering. For example, you may wish to run your refrigerator and a few lamps.
- Unplug electronics to keep them from being damaged by a power surge when electric service is restored.
- Close blinds and drapes to help keep your home cool.
- If your home is becoming uncomfortably warm, drink plenty of fluids and avoid doing any strenuous work. You can also take a bath or shower to cool off, or sponge yourself with cool water. Avoid caffeine and alcohol.
- If you feel it is too warm to stay in your home, go to a library, theater, school, shopping mall or other air-conditioned facility during the warmest part of the day.
- Flashlights are a safe way to light your home during a power outage.
- Use careful supervision if lighting your home with candles.
- Charge mobile devices at a friend or relative's home, at your workplace, or while driving in your car.
- Never leave a person or pet in a parked vehicle, even if the windows are open.
- During a power outage, water is still safe for drinking and washing.
- Communicate with family and neighbors to share updates or check if they need assistance.