An infant found abandoned near a dumpster Saturday night is doing well, Grand Prairie police say.

Officers arrived at Texas Health Grand Prairie at about 11:30 p.m. after a woman said she found the infant in the grass when she went to take out the trash about two hours before.

She told police she and her husband were new to the area and that she waited for him to arrive home from work so they could take the baby to a hospital.

The child was evaluated at Texas Health and transferred to Children's Medical Center in Dallas and is said to be "doing fine."

After turning the child over to officials, the couple returned to their apartment complex on the 5900 block of Watership Lane and showed detectives where the child was found.

Police said detectives have not located any additional witnesses or determined who left the baby at the location.

Earlier this month a woman was expected to face charges for abandoning her newborn in a dumpster after giving birth in a Hurst restaurant bathroom. The child, found crying in a dumpster by police, is believed to be in good condition.