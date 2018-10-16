AT&T Customers Demand Credits After Area-Wide Outage - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC 5 Responds

AT&T Customers Demand Credits After Area-Wide Outage

By Samantha Chatman

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 43 minutes ago

    AT&T's Dallas headquarters.

    It's been 24 hours since AT&T announced service outages for U-verse customers across North Texas. The outage affected not only residential customers, but businesses who couldn't process credit card payments.

    But the big question of the day: what is AT&T going to do to make it up to its customers?

    Many people affected by the outage took to social media with the hashtag #ATToutage.

    AT&T responded to one customers on Twitter saying, "DM us your account number so we can take a look at our options for credit."

    So, here's our advice: If you're looking for a credit on your bill, request one from AT&T.  You can contact AT&T's customer service line at 800-288-2020 or click here.

    We've also been hearing from people who believe their service is still down. AT&T said they're equipment should be working, and if it's not, try restarting it.

    If you're still having problems, contact AT&T.

      

