ATF Agent Dies During Training in Coppell

A 41-year-old ATF agent died on Thursday after apparently suffering a heart attack during training in Coppell, the agency said, Friday, May 25, 2018.

Special Agent Paul “Scott” Ragsdale of Rockwall was learning arrest techniques when he suffered an apparent cardiac arrest, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said.

He was rushed by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine where he was pronounced dead, the ATF said in a statement.

Ragsdale was Senior Operation Officer in the Dallas Division and joined ATF 16 years ago.

“If you knew Scott, you knew laughter, you knew how much he loved his family, you knew a great guy,” said Jeffrey Boshek, ATF’s agent in charge in Dallas. “Scott wasn’t just a colleague, he was a friend.”

Ragsdale is survived by his wife and two children. Funeral arrangements are pending.