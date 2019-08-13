The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to place a nearly $1 billion bond package on the city's ballot in November.

The district said the $966 million bond package would include upgrades at each of its campuses and build on a 2014 bond program addressing facilities, fine arts, transportation and safety, security and technology.

The bond will be on the ballot Nov. 5.

"As a Board, we are excited about giving our voters the opportunity to address so many district needs that directly affect our students, and do it without raising the district's tax rate," Arlington ISD Board of Trustees President Kecia Mays said.

Some of the projects at the top of the district's list include renovations for full-day pre-K classrooms, junior high and high school fine arts and dual language academies and new playgrounds and shade structures for all AISD elementary schools.

"Building improvements are planned for all schools," AISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. "The majority of the proposed bond program is for renovations and rebuilding facilities to address significant condition needs. Carter Jr. High and Berry, Thornton and Webb elementary schools, four schools with an average age of 61 years, will be razed and rebuilt."

The board made its decision after a study by a "capital needs steering committee" that was made up of parents, teachers administrators and university representatives among others, the district said. The committee helped identify district needs through 2025.