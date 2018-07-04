AAA Offering 'Tipsy Tow' for July 4

Tow trucks are parked in the yard where SDPD and SDFD crews were called early Saturday to investigate noises coming from a pickup truck.

AAA is activating its "Tipsy Tow" service by offering a free tow as a last resort to drivers for the Fourth of July.

The service, offered as a last resort, the program will pick people up and give them a free tow of up to 10 miles away.

Drivers, bartenders, party hosts, or passengers can call 1-800-AAA-HELP or 1-800-222-4357 to request a Tipsy Tow. However, they do want to be a last resort, so the company has a few provisions in place.

The service runs across Texas from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday.



The tow is free only for 10 miles, then the driver and tow truck contractor can work out a rate charge. You do not have to be a AAA member to use Tipsy Tow, but they will only take you to your house to hotel where you’re a registered guest.