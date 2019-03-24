AA: Flight Cancellations Continue as MAX 8 Stays Grounded

Southwest Airlines and American Airlines are re-booking passengers after the grounding of their Boeing MAX fleets led to flight cancellations.

American Airlines plans to cancel 90 flights each day while the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft is grounded.

According to American Airlines, there are 24 MAX aircrafts in their fleet that are still awaiting approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other regulatory authorities, as well as Boeing.

“In the meantime, and in an effort to provide more certainty to our customers and team members and better protect our customers on other flights to their final destination, American has extended cancellations through April 24, which will result in approximately 90 cancellations each day. Canceling in advance provides additional availability and rebooking options for our customers,” according to a press release from American Airlines.

American Airlines Reservation team plans to contact each affected customer directly by email or phone.

Clerk Pulls Out Machete on Would-Be Robber

A would-be robber armed with a knife had a surprise in store when an Alabama store clerk pulled out a machete in defense. The two's brief knife fight was caught on camera before the clerk runs out to damage the robber's car.



According to police, suspect Seth Holcomb walked up to the counter to make a purchase. He leaves the store and then comes back in as if to make a second purchase. Then, he pulled out a knife at the counter. What he didn't expect was that the clerk would pull out a machete of his own. (Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019)

For the lates information about the MAX 8 aircrafts at American Airlines, click here.