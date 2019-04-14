American Airlines has extended flight cancellations into August as investigations into the Boeing MAX 737 continue.
According to a press release that was sent out on Sunday, the airline has decided to extend cancellations through Aug. 19.
Approximately 115 flights per day will be canceled through Aug. 19. and those flights make up 1.5% of the total flights this summer.
The full statement read:
"As we prepare for summer, our focus is around planning for the busiest travel period of the year.
Families everywhere are counting on American Airlines for their summer vacations, family
reunions, trips to visit friends and adventures overseas. Our commitment to each other and to
our customers is to operate the safest and most reliable operation in our history.
To further that mission, we have made the decision to extend our cancellations for the Boeing
737 MAX aircraft through Aug. 19. Based upon our ongoing work with the Federal Aviation
Administration (FAA) and Boeing, we are highly confident that the MAX will be recertified prior to
this time. But by extending our cancellations through the summer, we can plan more reliably for
the peak travel season and provide confidence to our customers and team members when it
comes to their travel plans. Once the MAX is recertified, we anticipate bringing our MAX aircraft
back on line as spares to supplement our operation as needed during the summer.
The planning team is working on this action now and in total, approximately 115 flights per day
will be canceled through Aug. 19. These 115 flights represent approximately 1.5 percent of
American’s total flying each day this summer.
We remain confident that the impending software updates, along with the new training elements
Boeing is developing for the MAX, will lead to recertification of the aircraft soon. We have been in
continuous contact with the FAA, Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation
Safety Board (NTSB), other regulatory authorities and are pleased with the progress so far.
Our Reservations and Sales teams will continue to work closely with customers to manage their
travel plans, and we appreciate their outstanding efforts to care for our customers. Your
professionalism and care for customers is second to none, and we thank you for all you do every
day for our customers and for each other."
