A Texas Town Gathers on Train Tracks to Honor a President

Crowds have lined the route of the special funeral train, dubbed 4141 that is taking former President George H.W. Bush from Houston to his final resting place n College Station.

People started lining up hours early in the small town of Navasota to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific train 4141 and to honor the 41st president.

And they kept coming despite a steady rain.

Schools closed early and the entire town, it seemed, stopped what it was doing.

"This is history, like, passing by,” said 8th grader Colby Edwards.

The experience would last just a moment.

Betty Smith and her son drove all the way from Farmers Branch.

"It gives us a chance to honor somebody who did a lot for our country,” she said.

As everyone focused their attention down the tracks, the anticipation only grew.

"This is getting exciting isn't it,” Smith said.

"It's something I've never seen before and I'll probably never live long enough to see another one,” she said.

And soon enough, the sound of the horn signaled the arrival.

Through a window, people could see the casket of George H.W. Bush.

Members of the Bush family were inside and waved at the adoring crowd.

It was no doubt the most important train to ever pass through Navasota, a town of about 8 thousand people, founded as a stagecoach stop back in 1831.

"Pretty big deal, yes sir,” said 84-year-old Carl Dry, a Korean War vet who lives in Navasota. "It's a big event for a small rural town like we're in here. Once in a lifetime situation,” he said.

Dean Schober, his wife and son drove from Dallas.

"This is a momentous thing,” he said. “I was a history major in college many years ago and this is something that only happens once in a lifetime."

Soccoro Orozco, a Navasota landscaper, said he came to say goodbye to someone he admired.

"He was a very good president,” he said. “Good heart."

And as fast as a passing train, it was over.

The former president headed up the tracks to his final resting place in College Station.

"Saw history being made right here,” Smith said.

