A 9-year-old's desire to help struggling children in his own community is coming to fruition with the help of lemonade sales. (Published 3 hours ago)

A 9-year-old's desire to help struggling kids in his own community is Something Good.

For a second year Brennon Williams has had a lemonade stand, with a purpose. He's been raising money for Buckner International.

Buckner has a children's home in Dallas, and their mission is to transform the lives of vulnerable children and their families. After learning about the Dallas ministry and the need right here at home, Brennan wanted to do what he could by selling lemonade, and starting a GoFundMe account.

Brennan raised nearly $1,000 over the summer for Buckner. Brennan finally handed that check over to Scott Collins, the Vice President of communications of Buckner International.

Artist Reaches High to Create Fort Worth Mural

An artist is working on #SomethingGood for the city of Fort Worth. He will debut his new work this week, and he's reaching new heights to get it done. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

Brennan says he can’t wait to do it again next year, and hopefully double the money raised.

He asks anyone who wants to help to reach out to Buckner Children and Family Services. Click here for more details.