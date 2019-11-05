A Strong Cold Front Arrives Thursday

Damp and dreary weather was the rule for much of North Texas Tuesday. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for Wednesday as showers will be possible. It won't be an all-day rain but keep the umbrellas handy.

The big weather story will be the strong cold front that will move across North Texas Thursday morning. It will be into DFW before 9 a.m. with falling temperatures and a gusty north wind.

Rain chances will be highest with the front, followed by a drop off Thursday afternoon as the front moves into Central Texas.

Severe storms are not likely with the front, but some heavy rain is possible. A few spots could see over two inches of rain close to the Red River with lower amounts farther south.

In addition to the rain, the cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures from the 60s early Thursday to the 40s during the afternoon.

Friday will feature a return of sunshine but it will be chilly. The weekend will be dry and milder with highs in the 60s.

Another strong cold front is on tap for Veterans Day.

