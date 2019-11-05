A Strong Cold Front Arrives Thursday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A Strong Cold Front Arrives Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

    Damp and dreary weather was the rule for much of North Texas Tuesday. Rain chances will remain in the forecast for Wednesday as showers will be possible. It won't be an all-day rain but keep the umbrellas handy.

    The big weather story will be the strong cold front that will move across North Texas Thursday morning. It will be into DFW before 9 a.m. with falling temperatures and a gusty north wind.

    Rain chances will be highest with the front, followed by a drop off Thursday afternoon as the front moves into Central Texas.

    Severe storms are not likely with the front, but some heavy rain is possible. A few spots could see over two inches of rain close to the Red River with lower amounts farther south.

    In addition to the rain, the cold front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures from the 60s early Thursday to the 40s during the afternoon.

    Friday will feature a return of sunshine but it will be chilly. The weekend will be dry and milder with highs in the 60s.

    Another strong cold front is on tap for Veterans Day.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

    Interactive Radar
    Interactive Radar    		S-Band Radar
    NBC 5 S-Band    		Dallas County Radar
    Dallas County    		Tarrant County Radar
    Tarrant County
    Collin County Radar
    Collin County    		Denton County Radar
    Denton County    		Ellis, Johnson County Radar
    Ellis, Johnson Co.    		Rainfall Totals
    Rainfall Totals

