Wednesday will be the windiest and warmest day of the week with the first official 90 of the season.

The last time the DFW Airport reached 90 degrees was Oct. 5, 2018. Afternoon highs across the region will range from the upper 80s east of DFW to low 90s in the west.

After a quick taste of summer in North Texas, we’re heading back into spring on Thursday as a dry cold front drops into the region Thursday morning. No rain is expected with the front, but it will be breezy and noticeably cooler with highs in the 70s.

Photo credit: NBC 5

Another dry cold front is expected on Friday with even cooler weather. Morning lows on Friday will be in the 40s.

Rain chances will return Friday night as the next storm system approaches the area. Widespread rain is expected on Saturday, with the potential for severe weather across our far southern counties again.