A North Texas Church Rebuilds After the Storm

A North Texas congregation is pressing forward today after a storm damaged their church earlier this week. The winds were so strong in the town of Greenville on Wednesday night that it was initially believed a tornado had touched down.

Highland Terrace Baptist Church suffered some of the worst damage. The roof of the sanctuary was blown off making it impossible to hold Sunday services there.

"The church is a building. We the members are the church so if something has happened to the building, we are coming together in worship." said Miriam Pierson, Children’s Ministry volunteer.

The storm hit just minutes before what would have been their Wednesday night service.

"Kids were going to be there, adults were going to be in there, choir rehearsal, Bible study. But it was God's hand of protection upon us the entire way," said Frank Teat, Executive Pastor.

Greenville High School has opened its doors for the church to use until their building can be repaired. Volunteer Caleb Wheeler says he wouldn't miss being here for anything.

"I believe that God put us here for a reason and I believe he put me here to greet these people as they walk into church," said Wheeler.

Church leaders are determined to not let the storm keep them from meeting together and say they believe the church will emerge even stronger than it was before.

"Absolutely. We're not going to let it slow us down. The church building was damaged by the storm but the church was not bothered at all. The church is the Body of Christ, it's our people, and we're going to continue to meet and worship each and every week." said Pastor Teat.