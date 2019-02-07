Creators are calling it a new experience that's a nearly invisible, interactive home gym. The Mirror is a 40-inch display that connects to WiFi and an app through the user's cell phone. (Published 21 minutes ago)

Here we are in the month of February. One month removed from New Year’s resolutions when many Americans vowed they would lose weight or just try to live an overall healthier lifestyle this year.

If you are one of those people, how are you doing?

A Dallas woman said there is one piece of fitness equipment that has finally helped her keep the healthy lifestyle she always promised herself, but was just too busy to have.

"I've tried everything. I just have a really hard time sticking with any certain schedule, because it's just too hard," said Casey Power, who has been using The Mirror since December of 2018.

Train Leaves With Baby on Board; Dad Left on Platform

A surveillance video released by a transit authority in Cleveland shows a man stepping off a train to smoke a cigarette and then frantically chasing after it when it leaves the station with his baby on board. (Published 17 minutes ago)

"If I’m in the mood to workout I don't want to have to wait around for a class to start or a certain class at a certain time. I just want to go out and do it."

That state of the art equipment is called, The Mirror.

Creators are calling it a new experience that’s a nearly invisible, interactive home gym. Power said it has been an invaluable addition to her life.

"I've been to expensive gyms. I've been to yoga studios and you're just wasting that cost every month when you're not going," said Power.

Her excuse about not having time to work out has been busted by The Mirror. It's a 40-inch display that connects to WiFi and an app through the user's cell phone.

"The fact that you can take any class that you want, any time that you want and there are all different levels that you can choose from, all different time frames, [that’s what I like]," said Power.

School Bus Flips on Icy Kansas City Road

Icy roads could be to blame for a school bus that lost control and flipped onto its side Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri. Three students, including one in a wheelchair, were on the bus at the time of the crash. The Center School District said none were seriously injured. (Published Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019)

While a busy schedule is a big part of missing conventional workouts for most, Power said there is also an intimidation factor she and many people can relate to.

"Going to the gym, I'd always be like, 'Can you see through these pants? Will this top come up when I'm in downward dog?', I feel like you have to already be in shape to go [to the gym]. I mean, you don't have to, but I feel like you want to be," Power joked.

Now that she has The Mirror, she said none of those things matter anymore.

"It doesn't matter what I'm wearing when I go work out, it doesn't matter what I look like, it doesn't matter who's behind me, it doesn't matter how good the person next to me is doing," said Power.

The Mirror has become more than the latest fitness fad for Power and her husband, but rather, a lifestyle change.

"I either don't work out for months and then I work out every day for a few weeks, but The Mirror is the only thing that I have done that since I have had it, I've worked out at least five days a week," said Power.

NASA: 2018 Was the Fourth Hottest Year on Record

Data from NASA and NOAA show a continuing pattern of the global temperatures rising since 1880. The three hottest years on record were 2015, 2016 and 2017, followed by 2018. (Published Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019)

The Mirror offers cardio, boxing, barre, yoga and more for users for an initial price of $1,495 and a $39 monthly subscription to continue to receive the updates on new workouts that are live or on demand.