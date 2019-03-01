A March Winter Blast - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
A March Winter Blast

By Rick Mitchell

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A strong cold front will plow through North Texas Saturday night bringing falling temperatures, strong winds, and perhaps a brief period of a winter mix to the area.

    Ahead of the cold front, Saturday will be cloudy with afternoon temperatures climbing into the 40s. While Saturday morning will be mainly dry, the chance of showers will increase during the afternoon and evening.

    The cold front will move into North Texas overnight Saturday and be south of DFW by early Sunday morning. Showers are likely Saturday night into Sunday morning.

    As temperatures fall through the 30s Sunday morning, the back edge of the rain may become a winter mix of rain and freezing rain. This is not expected to last more than a couple of hours at any location, and should end by late morning. As with any forecast, the timing of any wintry precipitation can change so stay up with the latest forecast.

    Sunday will be windy and very cold. North winds will gust to near 40 mph. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

    Monday morning could see record or near record cold weather. Temperatures won't return to the 60s until Thursday.

