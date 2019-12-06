A DFW Landfill is Nearing Capacity, Closure Expected in 3 Years

The DFW landfill in Lewisville was built in 1972 and has operated for the past 47 years. But now, the landfill is expected to reach capacity sometime in the next three years.

One of the Metroplex's major landfills is reaching capacity. Now, moves are being made to prepare for its closure.

The DFW landfill in Lewisville was built in 1972 and has operated for the past 47 years. But now, the landfill is expected to reach capacity sometime in the next three years.

"Through careful planning, recycling, and other diversion methods, the landfill has lasted several years longer than expected," said Greta Calvery, senior public affairs manager for Waste Management.

Waste Management operates the landfill and will continue to monitor and run the site even after its closure.

Shooting at 2nd Wisconsin High School Leaves Community in Shock

A school officer and a student were injured at Wisoonsin's Oshkosh West High School Tuesday morning, when the student was shot after attempting to stab the office with a sharp object. The shooting comes just one day after a school resource officer at Waukesha South High School shot a 17-year-old armed student who refused to drop his weapon. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

With about three years to closure, the landfill is starting to scale back on trash input starting with the city of Highland Village. That city works with a third-party contractor while other cities that use the landfill — like Lewisville — work directly with WM.

City officials said they received a letter in the mail in September from WM, notifying them of the situation.

The letter reads, "Because of limited remaining airspace capacity, we will no longer accept your waste at the DFW Landfill after December 31, 2019...This advance notification is being made to allow our valued customers enough time to take the necessary action to locate alternative disposal options effective January 1, 2020.”

Scott Kriston, the Highland Village public works director, said their contractor — Community Waste Disposal — is now in talks to start moving trash to the City of Denton landfill instead.

According to Texas Commission on Environmental Quality data, 1.56 million tons of waste was brought to DFW landfill in 2018.

"The volume has been steadily increasing over the years with the population and construction increases but with diversion efforts, the percent increase has been less than the amount of population increase percentage," Calvery said.

Key Findings of Fact from 'The Trump-Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Report'

The House Intelligence Committee released a report outlining evidence for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019)

Kriston said there are several landfills in the area, some have lifespans lasting several more decades.

Efforts are being made to understand more about the future of trash in our area.

Calvery said the NCTCOG (North Central Texas Council of Governments) has recently reviewed reports and has established a committee as part of the RCC (Resource Conservation Council) that is looking at the lifespan and availability of disposal options for this region.

"This is certainly is an eye-opener to the world's trash problem," said Calvery.

That's why WM is urging communities to reduce their trash output.

A good way to do that is recycling and recycling right.

"If people recycled properly all of the acceptable materials in their curbside and community programs, waste would be drastically reduced," said Calvery. "Other options for further reduction include composting yard waste, brush, and other organic materials and simply buying more responsibly."

To learn more about reducing your own trash, WM has a website with information to help: www.RecycleOftenRecycleRight.com