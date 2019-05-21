A Change In Our Weather Pattern - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Weather Connection

A Change In Our Weather Pattern

By Rick Mitchell

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 56 minutes ago

    The jet stream pattern has shifted into a position that is favorable for dry weather for much of North Texas for the coming days. A large ridge of dry high pressure will be firmly entrenched over the Southeast United States. At the same time a chilly area of low pressure is over the Rockies. North Texas is in the middle of these opposite weather systems.

    The battle ground between the two systems will be where the best chance of showers and thunderstorms will occur through Friday. That will be parts of West and Northwest Texas, north into parts of Oklahoma and the Central Plains.

    With the highest chance of storms remaining mostly to the west and north of North Texas, our forecast looks mainly dry through the Memorial Day weekend.

    Latest Video Forecast

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

