Police in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake are warning anyone needing to call 911 Tuesday afternoon that they may run into trouble getting through.

AT&T Mobility has reported a service issue that may limit the ability to call 911.

Police agencies served by Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM) said if you encounter trouble reaching 911 to call the non-emergency line at 817-743-4522.

Officials said they do not yet know what caused the issue or when it will be fixed.

