Lewisville

911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

Police said there was a history of domestic violence-related calls to the Lewisville address where a man fatally shot his ex-wife early Thursday

NBC 5 News

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say.

Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.

The woman told police dispatchers that her marriage to the man had recently ended and that they were arguing in the parking lot of The Tides at Lewisville apartment complex on the 200 block of E. Farm-to-Market Road 3040.

While the woman was on the phone with dispatchers, police said several gunshots were heard and that her call went silent.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"At that time, witnesses called 911 to report the male had shot the female multiple times, then shot himself," police said in a statement Thursday morning. "When officers arrived, they found the female lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshots to her chest, and the male lying in the parking lot with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot to his head."

Both the man and woman were taken to Medical City Lewisville. She was pronounced dead at about 6:30 a.m. and he died about 55 minutes later.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released and it's not immediately clear if their divorce had been finalized.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Fort Worth police 1 hour ago

Fort Worth Police Officer Fired Following Arrest, Accusation of Domestic Violence

Carrollton 7 hours ago

WATCH: Funeral Procession for Carrollton Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Lewisville Police said there was a history of domestic violence-related calls at the address, though they didn't elaborate further on what took place during the calls.

The investigation into the domestic violence murder-suicide is ongoing.

NBC 5 News
Lewisville Police investigate what they described as a domestic violence murder-suicide that took place before dawn Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022.

This article tagged under:

Lewisvilledomestic violenceLewisville police
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us