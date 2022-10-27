911 Call Goes Silent After Man Fatally Shoots Woman, Kills Himself

A Lewisville woman calling 911 for help early Thursday morning was gunned down by her ex in an apartment complex parking lot moments before he killed himself, witnesses say.

Lewisville Police said they received a call to 911 at about 5:30 a.m. where a woman could be heard arguing with a man.

The woman told police dispatchers that her marriage to the man had recently ended and that they were arguing in the parking lot of The Tides at Lewisville apartment complex on the 200 block of E. Farm-to-Market Road 3040.

While the woman was on the phone with dispatchers, police said several gunshots were heard and that her call went silent.

"At that time, witnesses called 911 to report the male had shot the female multiple times, then shot himself," police said in a statement Thursday morning. "When officers arrived, they found the female lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshots to her chest, and the male lying in the parking lot with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot to his head."

Both the man and woman were taken to Medical City Lewisville. She was pronounced dead at about 6:30 a.m. and he died about 55 minutes later.

The names of the man and woman have not yet been released and it's not immediately clear if their divorce had been finalized.

Lewisville Police said there was a history of domestic violence-related calls at the address, though they didn't elaborate further on what took place during the calls.

The investigation into the domestic violence murder-suicide is ongoing.