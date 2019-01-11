911 Phone Service Restored After Temporary Outage Friday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Phone Service Restored After Temporary Outage Friday

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    Vladimir Koletic, Shutterstock

    Emergency 911 phone service is restored in Johnson County after a temporary outage Friday, according to a tweet from the Johnson County Emergency Management Office.

    The phone service went offline sometime before 9:45 a.m. and was restored around 10:30 a.m.

    The North Central Texas Emergency Communications District is investigating the cause of the outage, which at this point is undetermined.

    During an outage, those in need of assisstance are asked to call 817-556-6060 or use the county's text to 911 service.

