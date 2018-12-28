911 Outages in Some North Texas Areas

Many 911 call centers in North Texas have reported outages overnight.
It appears to be regional as outages were reported in Ellis County, Johnson County, Collin County and others.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments has offered the following information:
The NCT9-1-1 Region Is Experiencing a 9-1-1 Outage
UPDATE: 12:43 AM CenturyLink has reported that the situation will have a solution by 4 AM. We will provide our next update at that time.
UPDATE: 11:41 pm
We received confirmation that the outage is related to the national CenturyLink rolling outage. We will update with more details as we receive them.
UPDATE: 11:30 pm
Text 9-1-1 IS WORKING in the NCT9-1-1 Region. The 9-1-1 outage does not affect Plano, Richardson, Wylie, Ennis, Glenn Heights or Mansfield.
Call centers in the NCT9-1-1 Area are experiencing a 9-1-1 outage. The affected areas include:
Collin County
Erath County
Ellis County
Hood County
Hunt County
Johnson County
Kaufman County
Navarro County
Palo Pinto County
Parker County
Rockwall County
Somervell County
Wise County
Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer
We will be updating with more information every 30 minutes. Citizens needing to call 9-1-1 are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency number.
PSAP 24/7 10-Digit Emergency Line
Allen PD 214-509-4321
Balch Springs PD 972-557-6005
Bridgeport PD 940-683-3430
Cleburne PD 817-645-0972
Cockrell Hill PD 214-339-4141
Collin County SO 972-547-5350
Commerce PD 903-886-1139
Corsicana PD 903-654-4902
Decatur PD 940-393-0300
Dublin PD 254-445-3455
Ellis County SO 972-937-6060
Erath County SO 254-965-3318
Forney PD 972-552-3932
Frisco PD 972-292-6010
Greenville PD 903-457-2900
Hood County SO 817-408-2788
Hunt County SO 903-453-6838
Johnson County SO 817-556-6060
Johnson County ESD 817-357-8800
Kaufman County RCC 469-376-4598
Keene PD 817-645-0511
LifeCare EMS 817-594-2764
McKinney PD 972-547-2700
Midlothian PD (NEED Center) 972-775-3333
Mineral Wells PD 940-328-7770
Murphy PD 972-468-4200
Navarro County SO 903-654-3001
NCTCOG Training Center 888-311-3911
Palo Pinto County SO 940-659-2085
Parker County SO 817-594-3213
Prosper PD 972-347-2226
Rockwall County SO 972-204-7001
Rockwall PD 972-771-7724
Sachse PD 972-495-2005
Seagoville PD 972-287-1111
Somervell County SO 254-897-2242
Springtown PD 817-220-0828
Stephenville PD 254-918-1273
Terrell PD 469-474-2700
Waxahachie PD 469-309-4400
Wilmer PD 972-441-6565
Weatherford PD 817-598-4023
Wise County SO 940-627-3311