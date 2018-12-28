911 Outages in Some North Texas Areas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
911 Outages in Some North Texas Areas

By Eline de Bruijn

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Many 911 call centers in North Texas have reported outages overnight.

    It appears to be regional as outages were reported in Ellis County, Johnson County, Collin County and others.

    The North Central Texas Council of Governments has offered the following information:

    The NCT9-1-1 Region Is Experiencing a 9-1-1 Outage

    UPDATE: 12:43 AM CenturyLink has reported that the situation will have a solution by 4 AM. We will provide our next update at that time.

    UPDATE: 11:41 pm

    We received confirmation that the outage is related to the national CenturyLink rolling outage. We will update with more details as we receive them.

    UPDATE: 11:30 pm

    Text 9-1-1 IS WORKING in the NCT9-1-1 Region. The 9-1-1 outage does not affect Plano, Richardson, Wylie, Ennis, Glenn Heights or Mansfield.

    Call centers in the NCT9-1-1 Area are experiencing a 9-1-1 outage. The affected areas include:

    Collin County

    Erath County

    Ellis County

    Hood County

    Hunt County

    Johnson County

    Kaufman County

    Navarro County

    Palo Pinto County

    Parker County

    Rockwall County

    Somervell County

    Wise County

    Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer

    We will be updating with more information every 30 minutes. Citizens needing to call 9-1-1 are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency number.

    PSAP 24/7 10-Digit Emergency Line

    Allen PD 214-509-4321

    Balch Springs PD 972-557-6005

    Bridgeport PD 940-683-3430

    Cleburne PD 817-645-0972

    Cockrell Hill PD 214-339-4141

    Collin County SO 972-547-5350

    Commerce PD 903-886-1139

    Corsicana PD 903-654-4902

    Decatur PD 940-393-0300

    Dublin PD 254-445-3455

    Ellis County SO 972-937-6060

    Erath County SO 254-965-3318

    Forney PD 972-552-3932

    Frisco PD 972-292-6010

    Greenville PD 903-457-2900

    Hood County SO 817-408-2788

    Hunt County SO 903-453-6838

    Johnson County SO 817-556-6060

    Johnson County ESD 817-357-8800

    Kaufman County RCC 469-376-4598

    Keene PD 817-645-0511

    LifeCare EMS 817-594-2764

    McKinney PD 972-547-2700

    Midlothian PD (NEED Center) 972-775-3333

    Mineral Wells PD 940-328-7770

    Murphy PD 972-468-4200

    Navarro County SO 903-654-3001

    NCTCOG Training Center 888-311-3911

    Palo Pinto County SO 940-659-2085

    Parker County SO 817-594-3213

    Prosper PD 972-347-2226

    Rockwall County SO 972-204-7001

    Rockwall PD 972-771-7724

    Sachse PD 972-495-2005

    Seagoville PD 972-287-1111

    Somervell County SO 254-897-2242

    Springtown PD 817-220-0828

    Stephenville PD 254-918-1273

    Terrell PD 469-474-2700

    Waxahachie PD 469-309-4400

    Wilmer PD 972-441-6565

    Weatherford PD 817-598-4023

    Wise County SO 940-627-3311

