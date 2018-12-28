911 Outages in Some North Texas Areas

Many 911 call centers in North Texas have reported outages overnight.

It appears to be regional as outages were reported in Ellis County, Johnson County, Collin County and others.

The North Central Texas Council of Governments has offered the following information:

The NCT9-1-1 Region Is Experiencing a 9-1-1 Outage

UPDATE: 12:43 AM CenturyLink has reported that the situation will have a solution by 4 AM. We will provide our next update at that time.

UPDATE: 11:41 pm

We received confirmation that the outage is related to the national CenturyLink rolling outage. We will update with more details as we receive them.

UPDATE: 11:30 pm

Text 9-1-1 IS WORKING in the NCT9-1-1 Region. The 9-1-1 outage does not affect Plano, Richardson, Wylie, Ennis, Glenn Heights or Mansfield.

Call centers in the NCT9-1-1 Area are experiencing a 9-1-1 outage. The affected areas include:

Collin County

Erath County

Ellis County

Hood County

Hunt County

Johnson County

Kaufman County

Navarro County

Palo Pinto County

Parker County

Rockwall County

Somervell County

Wise County

Cities of Balch Springs, Cockrell Hill, Sachse, Seagoville and Wilmer

We will be updating with more information every 30 minutes. Citizens needing to call 9-1-1 are encouraged to call their local police department’s non-emergency number.

PSAP 24/7 10-Digit Emergency Line

Allen PD 214-509-4321

Balch Springs PD 972-557-6005

Bridgeport PD 940-683-3430

Cleburne PD 817-645-0972

Cockrell Hill PD 214-339-4141

Collin County SO 972-547-5350

Commerce PD 903-886-1139

Corsicana PD 903-654-4902

Decatur PD 940-393-0300

Dublin PD 254-445-3455

Ellis County SO 972-937-6060

Erath County SO 254-965-3318

Forney PD 972-552-3932

Frisco PD 972-292-6010

Greenville PD 903-457-2900

Hood County SO 817-408-2788

Hunt County SO 903-453-6838

Johnson County SO 817-556-6060

Johnson County ESD 817-357-8800

Kaufman County RCC 469-376-4598

Keene PD 817-645-0511

LifeCare EMS 817-594-2764

McKinney PD 972-547-2700

Midlothian PD (NEED Center) 972-775-3333

Mineral Wells PD 940-328-7770

Murphy PD 972-468-4200

Navarro County SO 903-654-3001

NCTCOG Training Center 888-311-3911

Palo Pinto County SO 940-659-2085

Parker County SO 817-594-3213

Prosper PD 972-347-2226

Rockwall County SO 972-204-7001

Rockwall PD 972-771-7724

Sachse PD 972-495-2005

Seagoville PD 972-287-1111

Somervell County SO 254-897-2242

Springtown PD 817-220-0828

Stephenville PD 254-918-1273

Terrell PD 469-474-2700

Waxahachie PD 469-309-4400

Wilmer PD 972-441-6565

Weatherford PD 817-598-4023

Wise County SO 940-627-3311