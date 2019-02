Some North Texas agencies are having issues with their 911 services.

Keller police tweeted that 911 is being routed to Grapevine 911, which will impact residents in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake. First responders will still respond to emergencies.

Grapevine police are taking calls until the problem is fixed, KRLD reported.

An unexpected power surge took down servers so only half of 911 calls are working, KRLD reported.