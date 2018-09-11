Events across the United States will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 killed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil 17 years ago today.

In Grapevine, the 9/11 Memorial Foundation of Texas and the Grapevine Fire Department will hold a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article at 7:40 a.m.

Below is a schedule of events:

7:40am - Welcome and Introductions - Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant.

7:42am – GFD Pipe and Drum Band perform (one-minute in duration).

7:46am – Flag will be lowered to half-staff, followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of the first plane hitting the North Tower.

7:48am – Remarks from Allied Pilots Association Vice President First Officer Timothy Hamel.

7:53am - Prayer of remembrance for those left behind from GFD Chaplain Mike Mowery.

7:55am - Bell Ceremony for fallen Firefighters - GFD Honor Guard

7:58am - Remarks from Grapevine Police Chief Mike Hamlin.

8:03am - Moment of silence in remembrance of the second plane hitting the South Tower.

8:04am - GFD Pipe and Drum Band to perform Amazing Grace.

8:04am - Patriot Flag unveiling with firefighter, police, and airline personnel. The flag is 28’ x 60’ and will be unveiled in the parking lot by hands-on personnel on the East side of the Mesa restaurant. (GFD Pipe and Drum Band will continue to perform while flag is being unveiled).

