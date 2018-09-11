9/11 Day of Rememberance Ceremony in Grapevine - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

9/11 Day of Rememberance Ceremony in Grapevine

The 9/11 memorial ceremony in Grapevine will be streamed live at 7:40 a.m.

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Live Video from NBCDFW.com

    Events across the United States will pay tribute to the nearly 3,000 killed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil 17 years ago today.

    In Grapevine, the 9/11 Memorial Foundation of Texas and the Grapevine Fire Department will hold a remembrance ceremony at the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial. It will be livestreamed at the top of this article at 7:40 a.m.

    Below is a schedule of events:

    7:40am - Welcome and Introductions - Grapevine Assistant Fire Chief Stuart Grant.
    7:42am – GFD Pipe and Drum Band perform (one-minute in duration).
    7:46am – Flag will be lowered to half-staff, followed by a moment of silence in remembrance of the first plane hitting the North Tower.
    7:48am – Remarks from Allied Pilots Association Vice President First Officer Timothy Hamel.
    7:53am - Prayer of remembrance for those left behind from GFD Chaplain Mike Mowery.
    7:55am - Bell Ceremony for fallen Firefighters - GFD Honor Guard
    7:58am - Remarks from Grapevine Police Chief Mike Hamlin.
    8:03am - Moment of silence in remembrance of the second plane hitting the South Tower.
    8:04am - GFD Pipe and Drum Band to perform Amazing Grace.
    8:04am - Patriot Flag unveiling with firefighter, police, and airline personnel. The flag is 28’ x 60’ and will be unveiled in the parking lot by hands-on personnel on the East side of the Mesa restaurant. (GFD Pipe and Drum Band will continue to perform while flag is being unveiled).

    Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

    [NATL] Dulles Airport Debuts Facial Recognition Technology

    Dulles International Airport has implemented facial recognition software for international travelers; the system will be used to identify visa holders as they leave the country. Passengers have their pictures taken before boarding, and those photos are compared to their visa photos.

    (Published Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices