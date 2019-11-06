905 Buildings Damaged in Dallas Tornado: City Report

Two weeks after a tornado ripped through North Dallas and left a swath of damage, Dallas City Council members are set to learn more about the cost and response.

According to city documents, 905 residential and commercial buildings sustained damage with 106 destroyed in the Oct. 20 storm.

The city saw an estimated $14.6 million in damage to city-owned buildings, including two damaged fire stations, three libraries and a recreational center.

Based on short and long-term estimates, spending because of the storm is expected to be approximately $60 million.

Council will vote on $2.2 million to collect and haul away nearly 300,000 cubic yards of storm debris.