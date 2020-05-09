9-Year-Old Who Became Honorary Fort Worth Officer, Basketball Player, Dies After Cancer Battle

Carter Escobar, a 9-year-old boy who became an honorary Fort Worth police officer and high school basketball player earlier this year, has died, the department said.

Carter was diagnosed with stage 4 alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma, a form of soft tissue cancer, in July 2018. By February, the cancer had returned and no other life-saving treatments were available.

He stopped receiving treatment and wrote a bucket list, which his mom, Rachel Escobar, posted to Facebook.

Carter wanted to try boogie boarding and sushi, to be principal for a day and to ride in a Ferrari — all crossed off.

Carter also wanted to be a police officer for a day, what he dreamed of being if he grew up, his mom's Facebook post said.

On Feb. 20, Carter was sworn in and became an honorary Fort Worth officer.

The police department extended its condolences to Carter's family Friday.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of Carter Escobar. He became an honorary Fort Worth police officer on February 20, 2020 and we will certainly miss him.#RIP buddy. https://t.co/Tdj5tkM5aB — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) May 8, 2020

Carter also wanted to be a Brewer Bear basketball player, and the team invited him to play a game.

When the game started, former Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitski welcomed Carter, who wore a custom jersey, and former Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal introduced him to the crowd.

In a tweet Friday, the Brewer High School basketball team said "our teammate and friend has left this world."

"What an impression he has left on all our hearts," the tweet said.