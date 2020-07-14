9-Year-Old Girl Injured in Overnight Mattress Fire at Fort Worth Residence

A 9-year-old girl is injured after a mattress caught fire in a Fort Worth residence on Monday night.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at a duplex located at 7479 Tiffany Meadows Lane at approximately 10:50 p.m.

Officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they found light smoke showing from a unit of a duplex.

Upon entering the residence, crews found that fire from a candle fell onto a mattress, catching the mattress on fire.

There was no significant smoke or fire damage to the home, officials said.

MedSTAR was requested at the scene for a 9-year-old female with smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.