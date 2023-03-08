Lake Granbury

9-Year-Old Catches Blue Catfish from Lake Granbury, Sets Youth Record

By NBCDFW Staff

Sojourner Fishing LLC

Now that's a catch!

Nine-year-old Maggy Sojourner, fishing with her dad at Lake Granbury in January, caught a blue catfish that weighed in at more than 26 pounds!

Maggy's dad, Jeffery Sojourner, runs a fishing guide business in Granbuy and told his followers all about the catch when it happened earlier this year. The day they went out, Maggy said she wanted to catch the youth record on the lake.

Not only did she say she was going to catch the fish, but she also succeeded in nabbing the record! Maggy now carries the Junior Waterbody record, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. She eventually returned her big catch to the water.

This article tagged under:

Lake GranburyGranbury
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us