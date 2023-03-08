9-Year-Old Catches Blue Catfish from Lake Granbury, Sets Youth Record

Now that's a catch!

Nine-year-old Maggy Sojourner, fishing with her dad at Lake Granbury in January, caught a blue catfish that weighed in at more than 26 pounds!

Maggy's dad, Jeffery Sojourner, runs a fishing guide business in Granbuy and told his followers all about the catch when it happened earlier this year. The day they went out, Maggy said she wanted to catch the youth record on the lake.

Not only did she say she was going to catch the fish, but she also succeeded in nabbing the record! Maggy now carries the Junior Waterbody record, according to Texas Parks and Wildlife. She eventually returned her big catch to the water.